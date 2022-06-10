Bommasandra-Hosur Metro Line: Ball in TN’s Court

The Karnataka government has approved the extension of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) Namma Metro’s Yellow line from Bommasandra in Karnataka to Hosur in Tamil Nadu for a distance of 20.5 km. If it materialises, this could be the first inter-State metro connectivity in the south. In the north, Gurgaon in Haryana and Noida in Uttar Pradesh, both part of the National Capital Region, are connected with Delhi by the Delhi Metro .

The ball is now in Tamil Nadu’s court to give its approval for the inter-State metro connectivity.

In a letter to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the BMRCL last month said that the need for the metro line connecting Bommasandra with Hosur was raised in the Lok Sabha by Krishnagiri MP A Chellakumar. Chellakumar has been campaigning to extend the Electronic City metro line for the last 30 months in the interest of people living in both Hosur and Bengaluru.

During the meeting of Managing Directors of all Metro Rail Corporations held last year at Pune, the Secretary of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, urged BMRCL to explore the possibility of Metro connectivity between Bommasandra and Hosur. It should also be examined how the Central metro acts would be extended to this portion, which is in two neighbouring States as these acts can be extended to a metropolitan city or metropolitan area in consultation with the State governments.

Coordination a prerequisite

Out of the 20.5 km, 11.7 km fall within Karnataka and the remaining 8.8 km in Tamil Nadu. The corridor traverses two States and requires utmost coordination between the two States and sharing of the project cost and monetary support during operations for the public transport system connecting the two points.

The Metro Policy 2017 envisages such projects. It says, “For metro projects in metropolitan regions, which transcend State boundaries, there is a need for the government to synergise their efforts in providing a comprehensive transport system which can be formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding between the States.”