Booking cancellation for cars spike on prolonged waiting period

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
The passenger vehicle segment comprising cars, SUVs and vans, has seen an accelerated trend of booking cancellation as buyers are unwilling to wait for the extended period to take delivery of their vehicles.
Shortage of semiconductors have pushed the waiting period to as much as 12 months for certain models which are in high demand. While the industry is able to supply 2,00,000-2,50,000 units a month, pending booking orders are more than double at around 5,50,000 units, as per estimates.
Vinkesh Gulati, President, Federation of Automobile Dealer Association said, “Booking cancellations have tripled compared to the normal period. The cancellations now range between 40,000-45,000 every month. During June, July and August this was at 15,000-20,000 per month. Cancellations increased during the festive period because customers were keen to get delivery of the vehicle on a given date but failed to get it.”
Unable to get the delivery on time, new car buyers have flocked to the used car segment. Low mileage, younger vehicles which are not more than three years old have become a top choice for buyers.
“The demand for used cars has certainly seen a spike in the last few months which could be because of the long waiting periods in the new car market,” said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.
Though cancellations for new cars have jumped significantly, steady booking numbers have made up for the loss. According to Gulati, the industry has been getting 5-10 percent increase in bookings every month since the last four months. However, buyers have been resorting to multiple bookings for the same model but done at several dealerships. This leads to duplication in data aggregation.
“We are getting 2,00,000-2,50,000 bookings every month. We are retailing similar numbers and that is why the outstanding booking numbers are remaining unchanged,” Gulati added.
As per vehicle registration data supplied by 86 percent of India’s regional transport offices, retail sales of passenger vehicles fell nearly 20 percent during November to 240,234 units as against 2,98,213 units sold in the same month last year.
Consumer interest in new cars has remained high despite multiple price increases carried out by auto makers since the start of FY22. Car makers have cashed-in on the healthy demand trend and have raised prices within one month of the launch of the product.
Mahindra Thar, for instance, has seen a price increase of ₹300,000 since its launch 14 months ago. From ₹9.8 lakh during its launch in October 2020, Thar’s base variant price has risen to nearly ₹12.8 lakh.
Simultaneously, models which do not enjoy large volumes have seen nominal increase in prices. Tata Motors, for instance, has increased the price of the Safari by only ₹30,000 to ₹14.99 lakh since the SUV’s launch in February when it was priced at ₹14.69 lakh.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...