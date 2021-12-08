Booking cancellation for cars spike on prolonged waiting period

The passenger vehicle segment comprising cars, SUVs and vans, has seen an accelerated trend of booking cancellation as buyers are unwilling to wait for the extended period to take delivery of their vehicles.

Shortage of semiconductors have pushed the waiting period to as much as 12 months for certain models which are in high demand. While the industry is able to supply 2,00,000-2,50,000 units a month, pending booking orders are more than double at around 5,50,000 units, as per estimates.

Vinkesh Gulati, President, Federation of Automobile Dealer Association said, “Booking cancellations have tripled compared to the normal period. The cancellations now range between 40,000-45,000 every month. During June, July and August this was at 15,000-20,000 per month. Cancellations increased during the festive period because customers were keen to get delivery of the vehicle on a given date but failed to get it.”

Used car segment

Unable to get the delivery on time, new car buyers have flocked to the used car segment. Low mileage, younger vehicles which are not more than three years old have become a top choice for buyers.

“The demand for used cars has certainly seen a spike in the last few months which could be because of the long waiting periods in the new car market,” said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

Though cancellations for new cars have jumped significantly, steady booking numbers have made up for the loss. According to Gulati, the industry has been getting 5-10 percent increase in bookings every month since the last four months. However, buyers have been resorting to multiple bookings for the same model but done at several dealerships. This leads to duplication in data aggregation.

“We are getting 2,00,000-2,50,000 bookings every month. We are retailing similar numbers and that is why the outstanding booking numbers are remaining unchanged,” Gulati added.

As per vehicle registration data supplied by 86 percent of India’s regional transport offices, retail sales of passenger vehicles fell nearly 20 percent during November to 240,234 units as against 2,98,213 units sold in the same month last year.

Consumer interest in new cars has remained high despite multiple price increases carried out by auto makers since the start of FY22. Car makers have cashed-in on the healthy demand trend and have raised prices within one month of the launch of the product.

Mahindra Thar, for instance, has seen a price increase of ₹300,000 since its launch 14 months ago. From ₹9.8 lakh during its launch in October 2020, Thar’s base variant price has risen to nearly ₹12.8 lakh.

Simultaneously, models which do not enjoy large volumes have seen nominal increase in prices. Tata Motors, for instance, has increased the price of the Safari by only ₹30,000 to ₹14.99 lakh since the SUV’s launch in February when it was priced at ₹14.69 lakh.