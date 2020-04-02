Border closure to protect Karnataka’s interest, says Dakshina Kannada MP

Keep your phone clean in these virus-laden times
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada, Nalin Kumar Kateel, has said that it is the responsibility of the State government concerned to take care of its citizens at the time of Covid-19 pandemic.
The Karnataka government has taken some steps to protect its people in such a situation, Kateel said in a series of tweets on Thursday on the Kerala government’s demand to open the border connecting Mangaluru with Kasaragod.
No one had stopped the people of Kerala coming to Mangaluru for medical treatment in different circumstances. Karnataka has taken this step to protect its citizens in the current situation.
Kateel, who is also the president of Karnataka BJP, said Covid-19 positive cases in entire Karnataka State were fewer than that of Kasaragod district in Kerala. He felt that the opening of the border connecting Mangaluru with Kasaragod will lead to many patients rushing to Mangaluru for treatment. It is not proper to create fear among people of Karnataka in such a situation, he said.
In a tweet on Thursday, Bharath Shetty, Member of Legislative Assembly (Mangaluru North), said that 50 per cent of Covid-19 cases in the district Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru are from Kasaragod. Shetty, who is also a dentist, said Kasaragod alone has 100-plus cases, that is the total count of Karnataka. “We can’t let this pandemic spread to Dakshina Kannada,” he said.
Aruna Shyam, an advocate, said in a tweet (which was retweeted by Kateel) that reasonable restriction imposed by the Karnataka state government blocking roads and restricting entry is not total prohibition and violative of Article 19. He said it is in the interest of the citizens under Article 21, Disaster and Epidemic Act and notifications.
Earlier, in a late-night order on Wednesday, the Kerala High Court asked the Centre to open the Kasaragod-Mangaluru National Highway with immediate effect, saying that Karnataka had no powers to close it.
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
WTO rules restrict India’s ability to build its food stock as the procurement of food grains at MSP is subject ...
Yes, some still make the cut with relatively good rates, tax breaks and high safety quotient
Amid the market mayhem over the past month, IndusInd Bank has particularly taken a hard knock, losing over 60 ...
You need to understand about floor space index (FSI) to figure out the built-up area on a plot
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...