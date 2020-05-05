Borosil to focus on germ resistant storage products

Digital divide will hurt girls
Consumer glassware maker — Borosil Ltd — is looking to reposition its product portfolio with a clear focus on “health and hygiene”. Plans are afoot to come up products which have anti-bacterial and anti-microbial coating to reduce the risk of food getting contaminated with germs.
According to Shreevar Kheruka, CEO and MD of Borosil, discretionary purchases including spends on glassware and storage products, which account for nearly 70 per cent of its total business, is likely to take a big hit following the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This is also likely to push people towards products which are oriented towards health and hygiene.
“The consumer business is the most badly impacted and it will take the longest to recover — could be as long as 12-24 months. We are mainly into kitchenware and storage products which fall under discretionary spending. Given the uncertainty in the economy and talks of salary cuts and lay-offs, this (discretionary purchases) is likely to be worst affected,” Kheruka told BusinessLine.
Borosil’s consumer glassware business has been growing at around 30 per cent on a year-on-year basis. However, the growth has been impacted in FY20 as sales were impacted in February and March on account of the lockdown.
Even while customers will have lesser money to spend on discretionary purchases, most of such spends would be towards products which offer some comfort on health and hygiene.
“We have been selling our products more from design and utility point of view but now we need to reposition our product portfolio more towards health and hygiene. That’s what we are working on at the moment. If we are able to crack this then we might be able to get better business faster than this 12-24 months that I spoke about earlier,” he said.
The company is currently conducting research on rolling out products with anti-bacterial and anti-microbial coating so as to be able to eliminate or reduce risks of germs getting into the food.
Apart from consumer glassware, Borosil also has a life sciences division, which supplies products to pharma companies, laboratories and research organisations.
The life sciences segment accounts for 30-35 per cent of the company’s total business and has been growing at 6-7 per cent on a year-on-year basis. While the segment has also been affected by the pandemic, it is likely to bounce back faster (approximately three-to-six months) once production at pharma and research companies come back to normal.
The company is also looking at ways and means of rationalising costs including reducing advertisement spends and going in for “salary corrections” across various levels.
“There is going to be substantial cost cutting…..ad spends will reduce substantially and there will also be salary corrections,” he said.
