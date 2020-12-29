Boston doctor uses auto-injector to recover from Moderna vaccine allergy

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
A Boston doctor with a severe shellfish allergy, who developed a serious reaction to Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine, recuperated after taking his allergy auto-injector, US health officials revealed.
According to the NBC Boston report, Dr Hossein Sadrzadeh was inoculated last week and was monitored post-vaccination, the Boston Medical Center said in a statement.
Also read: US doctor develops severe allergic reaction after receiving Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine: Report
“He felt he was developing an allergic reaction and was allowed to self-administer his personal allergy auto-injector. He was taken to the Emergency Department, evaluated, treated, observed, and discharged. He is doing well today,” the statement said.
The New York Times reported Sadrzadeh's allergic reaction to the Moderna vaccine to be the first of its kind.
Sadrzadeh, a geriatric oncology fellow, revealed that he felt a tingling effect on his tongue and his throat right after he was vaccinated. He then began to perspire and went pale. The doctor called it the worst allergic reaction he has ever witnessed since he was a child, according to The Boston Globe report.
Sadrzadeh recovered from the allergy by Friday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also recommended people to be cautious of vaccine ingredients if they are allergic to certain compounds.
“If you have had a severe allergic reaction to other vaccines or injectable therapies, you should ask your doctor if you should get a Covid-19 vaccine. Your doctor will help you decide if it is safe for you to get vaccinated,” CDC said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Investors in 30% bracket can consider tax-free bonds as they offer relatively better returns
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
Investors with a short term perspective can buy the stock of Alembic at current levels. The stock had ...
₹1412 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1400138514251440 Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock while ...
The biography of Devika Rani — rebel, superstar and abused wife — is the remarkable story of a woman who lived ...
Shamsur Rahman Faruqi combined the ruthlessness of the biographer-critic with the empathy of the novelist
From taco parties to lotus root slow-cooked in yoghurt, and from khichri to barfi, a new book looks at all ...
Even before I’ve opened the door to my apartment, I hear loud cackles from inside. It’s Rockette, my semi-wild ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...