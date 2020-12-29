Boston doctor uses auto-injector to recover from Moderna vaccine allergy

A Boston doctor with a severe shellfish allergy, who developed a serious reaction to Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine, recuperated after taking his allergy auto-injector, US health officials revealed.

According to the NBC Boston report, Dr Hossein Sadrzadeh was inoculated last week and was monitored post-vaccination, the Boston Medical Center said in a statement.

“He felt he was developing an allergic reaction and was allowed to self-administer his personal allergy auto-injector. He was taken to the Emergency Department, evaluated, treated, observed, and discharged. He is doing well today,” the statement said.

The New York Times reported Sadrzadeh's allergic reaction to the Moderna vaccine to be the first of its kind.

Sadrzadeh, a geriatric oncology fellow, revealed that he felt a tingling effect on his tongue and his throat right after he was vaccinated. He then began to perspire and went pale. The doctor called it the worst allergic reaction he has ever witnessed since he was a child, according to The Boston Globe report.

Sadrzadeh recovered from the allergy by Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also recommended people to be cautious of vaccine ingredients if they are allergic to certain compounds.

“If you have had a severe allergic reaction to other vaccines or injectable therapies, you should ask your doctor if you should get a Covid-19 vaccine. Your doctor will help you decide if it is safe for you to get vaccinated,” CDC said.