BPM service provider One Point One Solution sees buoyant demand

One Point One Solutions, leader in BPM (business, process, management) services is experiencing flow of new clientele from mid-February.

The company has signed three new and other marquee clients in the last three months and is in final stage discussion to add up more clients during the current quarter.

One Point One is also witnessing a growing trend with their existing partners by about 15 to 20 per cent on revival in market demand.

The company has 5,500 seats on one-shift basis, spread across offices in Mumbai, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Chennai and Indore. The current capacity utilisation stands at 3,500 seats with the utilisation level expected to cross the optimal level on one shift basis by end of the current financial year, said the company.

It has enough room for expansion on two shift basis to double current capacity to 11,000 seats based on the demand scenario.

Akshay Chhabra, Managing Director said the demand for BPM services is increasing as the economy opened up and every sector is focussing on winning new customers and fulfilling the demand of existing customers.

The company would be the biggest beneficiaries of the fast-growing Indian economy as demand for services is directly proportionate to growth in service sector, he added.

Increasingly, companies are focussing on their core business, while outsourcing other processes that drive business growth, he said.

The demand will grow as the buoyancy in user industries such as telecom and broadcasting, retail and e-commerce, consumer durables and FMCG, banking and finance, travel and hospitality and insurance pick up, said Chhabra.