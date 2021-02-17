BreatheEasy launches self-sanitizing KARBON face mask

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
BreatheEasy, an indoor air quality solution provider, has introduced a self-sanitizing, Nelson labs certified KARBON Face Mask, which claims to provide three-layer protection against coronavirus.
BreatheEasy revealed in an official release that the mask has been designed in India, using material sourced from Europe and the United States. The fabric is NIOSH (The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health) tested.
Commenting on the launch, Barun Aggarwal, CEO, BreatheEasy said in a statement, “The KARBON Face Mask is self-sanitizing, kills virus and bacteria, and is durable, washable and reusable. It is available in all sizes.”
According to the official release, the first layer of the mask reduces the virus effect on contact. The double-knit second layer protects from microbial infection and cuts down on the chance of secondary infection. The third (inner) layer, made of bio-yarn, maximises protection (more than 95 per cent) against airborne pollutants for a long duration.
The company also claimed that the mask has a self-sanitizing inner layer that sanitizes and kills the virus on contact to ensure adequate protection.
KARBON Face Mask is designed using a non-melt blown technique that makes it washable and reusable for up to 50 washes, the company noted.
