Brexit: Texprocil urges Govt to sign trade pact with UK

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Cotton Textile Export Promotion Council (Texprocil) has urged the Government to sign free trade agreement with the United Kingdom after its exit from European Union is formalised from January.
Manoj Patodia, Chairman, Texprocil said the visit of UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson to India as a Chief Guest at the Republic Day Parade next month presents an opportune moment to formulate a comprehensive framework for commencing FTA negotiations
The UK is one of India’s largest trading partners among the European countries in the textile and clothing sector accounting for almost 24 per cent of goods exported from India to the EU region.
Also read: Brexit blues
As per reports, he said UK has already signed trade agreements with 62 countries including countries such as Turkey, Canada, Singapore and Mexico ahead of Brexit transition.
It therefore becomes all the more imperative for India to commence the process of negotiations without any delay as India may lose the first mover advantage and consequent market share, he said.
Simultaneously government should revive and expedite the FTA negotiation with the EU, as it is one the leading markets for India’s textile and clothing products exports where competing countries such as Bangladesh, Pakistan and Vietnam have an edge over India due to a zero tariff arrangement.
Also read: UK-EU post-Brexit deal: Effect on goods exports may be neutral
India’s exports to the EU, Patodia said has stagnated over the last 6 years while countries such as Bangladesh, Vietnam and Pakistan have shown strong export growth to EU during the same period.
Any further delay by India will hamper India’s textile exports as the competing countries will surge ahead, he added.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Investors can do certain basic checks regularly to protect themselves from broker-related frauds
Investors in 30% bracket can consider tax-free bonds as they offer relatively better returns
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
Investors with a short term perspective can buy the stock of Alembic at current levels. The stock had ...
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
The year was like no other: It gave us immeasurable grief but also taught us to hold hands
The biography of Devika Rani — rebel, superstar and abused wife — is the remarkable story of a woman who lived ...
Author Lea Singer uses unpublished letters to draw out a secret relationship between Vladimir Horowitz, one of ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...