The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) temporarily stayed the order by market regulator SEBI against credit rating company Brickwork Ratings India. The final hearing of the Brickwork Ratings-versus-SEBI case will be held on November 15.

Last week, SEBI had directed Brickwork to wind-up operations in six months. SEBI had cited “failure to exercise proper skill, care and diligence” while discharging duties and this was the first instance of the regulator’s strong move against any rating agency. Brickwork Ratings cannot take up any new assignments till the next hearing, which is November 15, according to the oral order passed by SAT.

Two-week time

Brickwork pleaded a stay on SEBI’s order, calling it a ‘death penalty’ for the credit rating agency, which has over 300 employees and had provided over 2,000 ratings. SAT gave it two weeks’ time to file its reply and two weeks for filing the rejoinder to SEBI.

The SEBI counsel had argued that a delay in disseminating information by a credit rating agency impacts decisions by investors in instruments like mutual funds.

The bench enquired on why action was not taken on the agency after the third inspection, to which SEBI counsel cited the regulatory process which involved providing a hearing and taking on board the recommendations of “designated authority”.

Brickwork Ratings had received its licence in 2008, and is one of the seven credit rating agencies registered with SEBI. Crisil, ICRA, CARE, Fitch, Infomerics Ratings and Acuite Ratings are the other entities.

