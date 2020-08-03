Britain rolls out 90-minute swab test to detect Covid-19

Britain is soon going to roll out its new 90-minute test that can detect coronavirus and flu instantly. The first batch will be distributed in care homes and laboratories, BBC reported.

The Britain government maintained that the "on-the-spot" swab and DNA tests will help distinguish between the Covid-19 virus with other viruses and seasonal illnesses.

The health secretary of the country believes that this would be "hugely beneficial" over the winter.

This will further ensure a regular test of individuals deployed at care homes.

The first batch of swab tests known as LamPORE will be rolled out from next week in care home setups and labs, while millions will be procured by the end of this year.

BBC also noted in its report that there is no data available to check the accuracy of the test kits.

According to Sir John Bell, Regius Professor of Medicine at Oxford University, quoted in the BBC report, the new swab test produced the same "sensitivity" as the current lab-based tests.

Meanwhile, the number of cases of the coronavirus has crossed one crore mark and stands at 18,254,639, with 693,154 deaths reported so far, as per the worldometers tally.