British Airways to start London-Hyderabad flights from September 12

British Airways will begin flying from London Heathrow to Hyderabad from September 12. The airline is already operating outbound flights from Hyderabad to London following the opening up of Indian skies for special flights in August.

The airline will operate four flights a week with a range of new measures to look after customers’ safety.

British Airways is also flying to Heathrow five times a week from Delhi, five from Mumbai, four from Chennai and four from Bengaluru, making it a total of 22 flights a week from India to the UK, it informed in a statement.