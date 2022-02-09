British Council inks MoU with Telangana

British Council, a UK Government agency that promotes educational opportunities and cultural exchange, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Telangana Government, renewing the partnership in the areas of education, English language and arts.

The two sides signed an agreement in 2018 to reinforce mutual commitment to strengthen education and cultural cooperation.

Subsequently, an MoU was signed between British Council and Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) in 2020 to work on various educational projects with the intent to enhancing the employability rates of the youth.

On Wednesday, The British Council also signed an agreement with Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH) to work closely to engineer new partnerships between universities, research institutions and centres of excellence in the UK and in Telangana. British Council will be the key knowledge partner of RICH.

The agreements were signed in the presence of Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT and Industries, Telangana Govt), Ajit Rangnekar (Director General of RICH) and Andrew Fleming (British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana).