The stand-off between key broadcasters and major cable TV platforms ended on Thursday night in a relief for cable TV subscribers. Sources said the key cable TV platforms have decided to sign Reference Interconnect Offers (RIO) without any prejudice.

This come even as a petition filed by the industry body All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) on the matter is currently being heard in the Kerala High Court.

Broadcasters Disney-Star, Sony and Zee are learnt to have switched on signals on the key cable TV platforms between Thursday night and Friday morning, sources said.

Sources said that the the standoff had put immense pressure on cable TV subscribers, Multi-System Operator and cable operators and they were being seen moving to DTH service providers.

The stand-off began five day ago with Disney-Star, Sony and Zee disconnecting signals on key MSOs, including GTPL, Hathway, DEN and NXT, among others. The key reason for the stand-off was the refusal of MSOs to sign RIOs in line with NTO 3.0.

AIDCF had said broadcasters had increased the prices of their channels and bouquets by 18-35 per cent and that its members had refused to sign an agreement as a mark of protest. It also said 45 million households have been left without access to entertainment channels.

The Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation on Sunday said AIDCF members were in defiance of law and about 25 million households had been impacted.