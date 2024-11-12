BSE, the oldest stock exchange, reported that its net profit nearly tripled in September quarter to ₹346 crore as against₹118 crore logged in the same period last year.

Income more than doubled to₹819 crore from ₹367 crore.

The exchange has decided to disinvest its entire stake in the BSE Institute.

In continuation to the intimation in May, the board has accorded in-principle approval for disinvestment of BSE’s holding in BSE Institute subject to agreement between the parties and regulatory approvals, it said.

Growing vastly

The market is growing vastly in terms of the number of registered investors and turnover, said the exchange.

Increasing disposable household incomes and preference for financial savings have been advantages, it said.

“The exchange focuses on innovation and the launch of unique products across segments,” said BSE about the key growth drivers of the trading segment.

BSE has expanded services from current e-platforms such as book-building for IPO, Offer to Buy, Offer for Sell, New Bond platform. Leadership position in fund-raising for India Inc across all segments including Equity, Bonds, Commercial papers etc, said BSE.

Zerodha’s Mukul Agrawal has emerged as top 10 shareholders as of September-end, said BSE.