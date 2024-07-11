The Association of Mutual Funds in India has urged the Government to allow mutual funds to launch pension schemes with the same income tax treatment of the National Pension Scheme. Just like in NPS, the investments made in ‘Mutual Fund Linked Retirement Scheme’ should be exempted from tax at the time of investment, return distribution and on maturity, said AMFI in its Budget recommendation to the Finance Ministry.

While NPS is eligible for tax exemptions under Section 80CCD, MF schemes which are similar in nature qualify for tax benefit under Section 80C.

In the ‘Key Features of Budget 2014-2015’ there was an announcement on ‘Uniform tax treatment for pension fund and MF-linked retirement plant’. However, there was no reference to this in the actual Finance Bill, disappointing the mutual fund industry, said AMFI.

A long-term product like MFLRS can play a catalytical role in channelising household savings into securities market and bring greater depth and help in balancing the volatility besides reducing reliance on the FPIs, said AMFI.

Hike in threshold

The industry body has sought an increase in the threshold limit for withholding tax on income distribution (dividend) on MF units to ₹50,000 per annum from ₹5,000.

AMFI has suggested that capital gains on redemption of debt-oriented mutual fund units held for over 3 years should be taxed at 10 per cent without indexation, as applicable in respect of debentures.

In line with ELSS, AMFI has proposed to introduce “Debt Linked Savings Scheme” to channelise long-term savings of retail investors into higher credit rated debt instruments with appropriate tax benefits which will help in deepening the bond market.

Further, an investments up to ₹1.50 lakh in DLSS should be eligible for tax benefit under a separate sub-section and subject to a lock-in period of five years (just like tax saving bank Fixed Deposits).

The industry has urged the Finance Minister to consider investment in Fund of Funds schemes which invests a minimum of 90 per cent of the corpus in units of Equity-oriented MF Schemes as “Equity Oriented Funds”.

Subsequently, redemption of equity FoF schemes should be subjected to the same capital gains tax, as applicable to sale of listed equity securities or units of Equity Oriented MF schemes.

As part of indirect tax proposal, mutual fund units should also be exempted like Fixed Deposits to avoid reversal of Input Tax Credit as per the predefined formula under GST regulations.