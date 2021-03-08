Budget session’s second part starts with ruckus over oil price

The first day of the second part of the budget session started on a stormy note and was adjourned for one hour on Monday.

The Opposition members stormed into the well of the House demanding a separate discussion on the increasing prices of petrol and diesel. Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge had moved a notice demanding a discussion on the issue by suspending all other business.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said the issue can be discussed when the House takes up appropriations bill. He said he is not taking any stern action against the protesting members as Monday is the first day of the second part of the budget session.

Naidu earlier announced the appointment of Kharge as the Opposition leader. Many women members presented submissions during the zero hour.