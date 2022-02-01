Budget that has forgotten the welfare of the people: MK Stalin

“It is entirely appropriate to call the Budget 2022-23 a Budget that has forgotten the welfare of the people,” said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Union Budget 2022-23.

There are no changes in the personal income tax rate and no welfare schemes for farmers who lost their lives fighting three agricultural laws, he said.

PM’s Gati Shakti scheme

For Tamil Nadu, there is no funding for the projects and is no new rail projects. There is no provision for relief funds for natural disasters, including rain floods, he said. The Budget has come as a huge disappointment to Tamil Nadu and its people, he added.

The allocation is based on ‘cooperative federalism’ by calling it ₹1 lakh crore allocation for State capital investments” and giving the impression of funding the States. It is mainly the Prime Minister’s GatiShakti scheme that will be used as a allocation of funds by the name of the States.

“I would have welcomed it first if the budget announcement had been made so that this ₹1 lakh crore would be distributed unconditionally to the States. But how can it help the State Governments if it puts various conditions for the allocation of funds and make this fund not available to them tappropriately?” Stalin questioned.