Indian companies need to participate in global supply chains and “bury the Covid story”, Union Minister for Commerce Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

At the annual session of industry body CII, Goyal asked Indian manufacturers “to live with what’s happening in Europe” (in a reference to the upcoming carbon tax levy and recessionary headwinds) and push for exports “especially considering the fact that there is a strong demand for items that constitute India’s export basket”.

“Our export basket has what the world wants. I would say it’s time now to bury the Covid story, live with (what’s happening in) Europe, and move ahead,” Goyal said.

“During Covid, too, we never thought or looked that the world would come to an end. Rather we took Covid head-on and developed vaccines,” he added.

Exporters were urged to “engage” with developed nations and “think like them”.

The country remains on track to achieve $1-trillion exports in goods, and another $1-trillion export of services, in what Goyal calls a “modest target”.

“Our imports are mostly affected by oil. And this will have a lower trajectory in days to come. On the other hand, our export basket has what the world wants. So as oil imports go down, we could soon head for trade surplus,” he said.