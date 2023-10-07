The Delhi regional round of the 20th edition of the businessline Cerebration Quiz 2023 took place on October 7, featuring six participants. After intense competition spanning four rounds, Rohan Khanna (Barclays) triumphed as the winner with 48 points. Shashank Tyagi (Faculty of Management Studies) came second with 30 points while Ayush Awasthi (EY) came in third with 20 points.

The businessline Cerebration Quiz 2023, presented by JK Tyre Ranger Series, in partnership with BSE, is one of India’s premier corporate quiz championships. The quiz is open to business professionals, corporate executives, MBA candidates, and students from leading Indian B-schools. Participants stand a chance to win up to ₹1.5 lakh in prize money, with ₹75,000 for the first prize, ₹50,000 for the second, and ₹25,000 for the third.

The initial online shortlisting round attracted over 6,000 participants. The event aimed to shortlist the top six contenders from six cities: Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi.

The welcome address was delivered by Raghuvir Srinivasan, Editor, businessline, and Sundarraman Ramamurthy, Managing Director, BSE. The quiz was hosted by Ajay Poonia. Fans of quizzing can watch the top six finalists go head-to-head by visiting https://bit.ly/HBLQD23. The national finals, a live event, will be held at the BSE in Mumbai on October 29. Regional winners from all six cities will vie for the championship title from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm.

The other associate partners are SBI, Greyon Cosmetics, and Parker Pens, with News X as the TV partner.