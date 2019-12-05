BusinessLine columnist Harish Bhat is among LinkedIn Top Voices 2019

Harish Bhat, BusinessLine’s long-standing columnist, who has been writing The Curious Marketer column in Catalyst, BusinessLine’s section on marketing and brands, for over a decade, is part of LinkedIn Top Voices 2019.

Bhat, Brand Custodian, Tata Group, is part of this year’s 25 LinkedIn TopVoices In India. The description on Bhat says Harish’s writings generally revolve around consumer behaviour, branding and marketing But he also likes to take a light-heated look at office life with pieces such as dealing with digital distraction to the case for sharing lunch with colleagues. Among other Top Voices are Himanshu Rai, Director of IIM Indore; Kiran Bedi, Lt Governor, Puducherry, Nathan SV, Partner & Chief Talent Officer, Deloitte India; Rahul Subramanian, Stand-up comedian; Rekha Menon, Chairman & Senior Managing Director, Accenture India and Dr Ritu Anand, Chief Leadership & Diversity Officer, TCS.

LinkedIn says its Top Voices List highlights professionals in a variety of industries and regions who are building communities and starting thoughtful conversations on LinkedIn through their articles, posts, videos and comments. “These are people you should be following to get inspired and stay informed,” it says.

To find standout voices, LinkedIn says it used a combination of quantitative and qualitative signals, starting with a custom algorithm from its LinkedIn Data Science team and then curated by its LinkedIn Editors. The members selected are from various interest groups ranging from banking, healthcare, entertainment, media and HR. They write about topics ranging from the emergence of big data in fintech and the future of education to how diversity is more of a ‘mindset’ issue, besides penning light-hearted takes on corporate life.