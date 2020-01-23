BusinessLine to host event in Mumbai on Friday

The Budget 2020 is just a week away and expectations are high from the Modi government and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

This is the second Budget of the NDA government’s second term in office and the economy is facing both external and internal headwinds.

Second quarter GDP growth has hit a six-year low of 4.5 per cent and the economy is expected to do only marginally better at 5 per cent for the fiscal 2019-20, according to the first advance estimates of the national income released by the National Statistical Office.

Slowing tax revenues, rising inflation, continued turmoil in the financial sector, job creation, muted investment appetite and governance issues are turning out to be major challenges for the government.

Demand-side issues

After effectively tackling supply-related issues over the year, the government is expected to address demand-side issues in the Budget. The mid-year announcement of an effective cut in the corporate tax rate to 25 per cent from 35 per cent for existing firms has also raised hopes of a similar benefit for personal income tax that would also help boost savings and, in turn, disposable incomes for individuals.

‘Revive Economic Growth’

With the theme to ‘Revive Economic Growth’, this year’s conference brings together some of the brightest commentators. Stakeholders, experts and industry leaders will express their views and suggestions on what policies can be announced in the upcoming Budget.

The event starts at 9:30 am with the keynote address being delivered by Dr C Rangarajan, economist, former RBI governor and former chairman of PMEAC under Dr Manmohan Singh and a special address by Rashesh Shah, Chairman and CEO, Edelweiss Group.

Panel discussions

