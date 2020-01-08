BusinessLine Transporters Meet: 2nd edition to kick off in Mumbai on January 10

OnePlus showcases concept phone with ‘invisible camera’
Concept One is the first attempt to use colour-shifting glass technology on a phone to change transparency
The economic slowdown has hurt production across sectors, including automobile and other manufacturing. This, in turn, has affected the truck industry, which is the backbone of the country’s goods movement. Thousands of trucks are rendered idle due to lack of cargo. With no clear signal emerging on the revival of the economy in the short term, the outlook for the truck industry remains gloomy.
Nearly one crore trucks criss-cross the country carrying goods. Their operation is critical for keeping India’s economic engine going. Transporters, in the past, have braved issues such as fluctuating fuel prices, lower freight rates and driver shortage.
It is in this backdrop that BusinessLine is kick-starting the second edition of its prestigious Transporters Meet from Mumbai on January 10.
The first edition, held in association with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, saw the event transforming into a platform that discussed the various issues confronting the sector. Last year, Transporter Meet was held in 10 cities across the country. This year’s event will be held in five cities — Mumbai followed by Bengaluru, Kolkata, Guwahati with the grand finale at Gurugram.
The transporters meet will be a confluence of various stakeholders involved in the transport sector discussing issues and suggesting solutions.
The Mumbai edition of the Transporters Meet — Lead the Road, is presented by Indian Oil Corporation and is powered by Mahindra Jeeto Plus, and will have a Panel Discussion — The Road Ahead. The panelists are Pravin Paithankar, President, Maharashtra Heavy Vehicles and Interstate Container Operators Association; Amit S Potdar, Director, Royal Transline Pvt Ltd and a Member of Nhava Sheva Container Operators’ Welfare Association and Subrat Kar, Chief General Manager (Retail Sales), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
Concept One is the first attempt to use colour-shifting glass technology on a phone to change transparency
Teased in May 2019, revealed now: a functional folding OLED display
Brara, who spent nearly four decades with Air India, mostly in the erstwhile Indian Airlines, meant many ...
While analysts see more financial pain, private carriers look to expand their fleet and services. Ashwini ...
Choosing a 1-2 year tenure will help reinvest at a higher rate if interest rates move up
Adequate life insurance, an inflation-adjusted education fund and careful retirement planning are among the ...
The spot price of Natural Gas on the Multi Commodity Exchange broke below ₹156, a key level, last week. Thus, ...
Its projection that growth in second half will be led by improvement in consumption, manufacturing seems tough
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...