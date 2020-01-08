BusinessLine Transporters Meet: 2nd edition to kick off in Mumbai on January 10

The economic slowdown has hurt production across sectors, including automobile and other manufacturing. This, in turn, has affected the truck industry, which is the backbone of the country’s goods movement. Thousands of trucks are rendered idle due to lack of cargo. With no clear signal emerging on the revival of the economy in the short term, the outlook for the truck industry remains gloomy.

Nearly one crore trucks criss-cross the country carrying goods. Their operation is critical for keeping India’s economic engine going. Transporters, in the past, have braved issues such as fluctuating fuel prices, lower freight rates and driver shortage.

It is in this backdrop that BusinessLine is kick-starting the second edition of its prestigious Transporters Meet from Mumbai on January 10.

The first edition, held in association with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, saw the event transforming into a platform that discussed the various issues confronting the sector. Last year, Transporter Meet was held in 10 cities across the country. This year’s event will be held in five cities — Mumbai followed by Bengaluru, Kolkata, Guwahati with the grand finale at Gurugram.

The transporters meet will be a confluence of various stakeholders involved in the transport sector discussing issues and suggesting solutions.

The Mumbai edition of the Transporters Meet — Lead the Road, is presented by Indian Oil Corporation and is powered by Mahindra Jeeto Plus, and will have a Panel Discussion — The Road Ahead. The panelists are Pravin Paithankar, President, Maharashtra Heavy Vehicles and Interstate Container Operators Association; Amit S Potdar, Director, Royal Transline Pvt Ltd and a Member of Nhava Sheva Container Operators’ Welfare Association and Subrat Kar, Chief General Manager (Retail Sales), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.