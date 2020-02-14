BusinessLine wins ANMI award

The Hindu BusinessLine won an award in the “Most Diversified Coverage-Newspaper” category at a ceremony organised by the Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) in New Delhi on Friday.

Vijay Bhushan, President, ANMI; Ashok Agarwal, Chairman of Globe Capital; Ved Jain, former ICAI President; and Hemant Kakkar, Convenor, ANMI, felicitated the newspaper.

The newspaper was selected for the award by an eminent panel of jury members consisting of industry veterans and ANMI board members.

ANMI said the media awards have been instituted as part of its endeavour to felicitate media organisations under distinct categories for their reportage on capital markets and to recognise their role for the high impact coverage of narratives impacting the financial sector.

The award ceremony was held on the eve of its 11th International Convention based on the theme, “Redefining Capital Markets: A Must for $5 trillion Economy” to be held on Saturday.

Speaking at the award function, Vijay Bhushan, President, ANMI said that BusinessLine is the most trusted business newspaper in the country.

ANMI is an industry association of stock brokers from across the country who are members of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd, the Bombay Stock Exchange, Multi Commodity Exchange and other exchanges having national presence.

The industry association’s key role is to work for the growth of the capital markets and the overall interest of investors and its members at large by becoming a medium between the regulator, exchanges and market participants.