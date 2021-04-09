BVRIT records 85% placements this year so far

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
BV Raju Institute of Technology (BVRIT) has recorded about 85 per cent of placements for the graduating students this year in the backdrop of challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“As of today, placements are almost similar to what we witnessed last year with about 85 per cent of students securing offers,” KV Vishnu Raju, Chairman, BVRIT, told BusinessLine. The placement process is still on for the remaining students and is expected to close on a good note in days to come, he added.
“The hiring trends have been good and positive and given the pandemic scenario we can label this as phenomenal,” he added.
Few major companies including TCS have hired in bulk numbers and offers have been made for the companies from cities including Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune and Baroda.
Hiring has been predominant this year in the sectors of Information Technology (software), electronics, product development and high-end manufacturing, the BVRIT chief said.
Referring to the pandemic-induced challenges, Raju said: “This is quite a challenging time. There are a lot of dues to be received from the State government. We have a balanced focus on academic as well as finances. So, we honoured all financial commitments to our faculty and others.”
BVRIT is now fully geared up for online classes, thanks to its digital drive which began even before the onslaught of Covid-19. “We were able to make a transition to online classes within a week after lockdown last year,” he said.
The total strength of students in the institutions run by the group in Hyderabad and Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh now stands at 24,000. Over 3,000 students are participating in the campus placements programme this year.
