The pan-India initiative – ‘XLerate’, supported by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), aims to impart training in new age and emerging technologies. This collaboration is aligned with the national vision of providing one crore internship opportunities by 2025.

Developmental ecosysytem

Speaking at the MOU signing ceremony, Karun Tadepalli, CEO and Co-Founder, byteXL, said in a statement “This MOU with Microsoft is a critical step in enabling a developmental ecosystem for youth in India’s tier 2 and 3 cities. The collaboration aims to transform technical education and reimagine the skills ecosystem through a robust and career intensive curriculum.”

“Our in-house futuristic instruction methodology, coupled with Microsoft’s learning infrastructure will surely produce brilliance in employable students. Our collaborative efforts are directed towards the redefining of the traditional engineering colleges and in creating a globally in-demand growth spectrum for the new graduates,” he added.

Addressing challenges

Indrani Choudhury, Chief Learning Officer, Microsoft India said, “Digital technologies will be key in addressing the skills challenge that we are facing today. Democratising access to skilling with a focus on employability, especially in tier 2 and 3 cities of India, can empower large talent pools for the digital economy. At Microsoft, we believe we can combine the best in technology with strong collaborations like byteXL to better serve young people and create more opportunities for them.”

