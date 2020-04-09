News

C-CIDA shortlists 13 near deployment-ready Covid-19 products

Anil Urs Bengaluru | Updated on April 09, 2020 Published on April 09, 2020

Bengaluru-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms’ (C-Camp) Covid-19 Innovations Deployment Accelerator or C-CIDA has shortlisted 13 near deployment-ready Covid-19 products across several categories.

C-CIDA has nominated 13 start-ups or ideas for impact in its second week round-up. The near deployment-ready Covid-19 products span critical categories such as ventilators, air and surface sanitisers which have tremendous potential for impact in India’s fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

The shortlisted start-ups are among C-CIDA’s prime candidates for industry and government support.

The group of 13 are Biodesign Innovation Labs and Aerobiosys Innovations in assisted respiratory devices; MedIoTek Health Systems, Cardiac Design Labs, Nemocare and Dozee in remote vital parameter monitoring systems; LeafBox Technologies, Biomoneta and Clensta in air and surface sanitising technologies; Blackfrog Technologies and Tessol-Thermal Energy Service Solutions in coldchain viral swab sample transport for better diagnostics in remote locations; and Omicsgen Life Sciences and OMG Innovations under preventive interventions that are also Ministry of AYUSH certified.

“Given the magnitude of the global health challenge that has been the Covid-19 pandemic, scope for importing solutions to address these outstanding needs becomes more and more unlikely. These indigenous innovations, that may have been gestating over the last 8 or 9 years are now emerging as solutions that are 1) timely 2) affordable and 3) effective,” said Taslimarif Saiyed, C-CAMP CEO and Director.

C-CIDA will now facilitate immediate uptake of these innovations by government and private sectors and scale up support wherever necessary. C-CIDA, was launched by C-CAMP on March 26. It had earlier selected five technologies as its first week stars. This latest batch of second week Stars come from an aggregate of over 740-plus submissions. Many more are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Published on April 09, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
For Railways, passenger trains not running only means more work to stay on track