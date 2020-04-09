C-CIDA shortlists 13 near deployment-ready Covid-19 products

Bengaluru-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms’ (C-Camp) Covid-19 Innovations Deployment Accelerator or C-CIDA has shortlisted 13 near deployment-ready Covid-19 products across several categories.

C-CIDA has nominated 13 start-ups or ideas for impact in its second week round-up. The near deployment-ready Covid-19 products span critical categories such as ventilators, air and surface sanitisers which have tremendous potential for impact in India’s fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

The shortlisted start-ups are among C-CIDA’s prime candidates for industry and government support.

The group of 13 are Biodesign Innovation Labs and Aerobiosys Innovations in assisted respiratory devices; MedIoTek Health Systems, Cardiac Design Labs, Nemocare and Dozee in remote vital parameter monitoring systems; LeafBox Technologies, Biomoneta and Clensta in air and surface sanitising technologies; Blackfrog Technologies and Tessol-Thermal Energy Service Solutions in coldchain viral swab sample transport for better diagnostics in remote locations; and Omicsgen Life Sciences and OMG Innovations under preventive interventions that are also Ministry of AYUSH certified.

“Given the magnitude of the global health challenge that has been the Covid-19 pandemic, scope for importing solutions to address these outstanding needs becomes more and more unlikely. These indigenous innovations, that may have been gestating over the last 8 or 9 years are now emerging as solutions that are 1) timely 2) affordable and 3) effective,” said Taslimarif Saiyed, C-CAMP CEO and Director.

C-CIDA will now facilitate immediate uptake of these innovations by government and private sectors and scale up support wherever necessary. C-CIDA, was launched by C-CAMP on March 26. It had earlier selected five technologies as its first week stars. This latest batch of second week Stars come from an aggregate of over 740-plus submissions. Many more are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.