CA Foundation and Final results are expected today, how to check that

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will announce Chartered Accountancy Foundation and Final examination results (conducted in December 2021) on February 10, 2022 evening (Thursday) or on February 11, 2022 (Friday), according to its official notification.

Appeared candidates can check their results on the following websites

icaiexam.icai.org

caresults.icai.org

icai.nic.in

Students can check their results on these websites using registration number or PIN number along with roll number.

How to check the results

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICAI (icai.nic.in)

Step 2: Click on the result link that will appear on the website

Step 3: Candidates should give their roll number and PIN number

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

The ICAI has also made arrangements for those candidates who wanted to receive their examination results directly in their email. Registrations for results via email address began on February 8, 2022. All those registered for email results will immediately be provided after the declaration of results.