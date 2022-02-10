CA Foundation and Final results are expected today, how to check that

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will announce Chartered Accountancy Foundation and Final examination results (conducted in December 2021) on February 10, 2022 evening (Thursday) or on February 11, 2022 (Friday), according to its official notification.
Appeared candidates can check their results on the following websites
icaiexam.icai.org
caresults.icai.org
icai.nic.in
Students can check their results on these websites using registration number or PIN number along with roll number.
How to check the results
Step 1: Go to the official website of ICAI (icai.nic.in)
Step 2: Click on the result link that will appear on the website
Step 3: Candidates should give their roll number and PIN number
Step 4: Result will appear on the screen
The ICAI has also made arrangements for those candidates who wanted to receive their examination results directly in their email. Registrations for results via email address began on February 8, 2022. All those registered for email results will immediately be provided after the declaration of results.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.