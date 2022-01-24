CA Institute removes names of certain erring members

The CA Institute has initiated disciplinary action against eight different members for professional misconduct. The names of these eight erring members have been removed from the Register of Members for various periods ranging from one month to as much as three years depending on the nature of professional misconduct, sources said.

The eight members whose names stand removed are Krishnan Kumar Singhal (three years); Lalith Kumar A (two months); Rajendra Nath Bhar (six months); Devaki Nandan Gupta (one year); Rajagopalan Vedanarayanan (seven months); Baddakoti Chinnappa Gowda (one month); Samba Siva Rao M (one month) and Jala Durga Srinivas Kambhampati (four months).