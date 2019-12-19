CAA seeks to implement Manmohan Singh’s suggestions, says Jitendra Singh

Merc’s 2020 GLC: facelifted outside, refreshed inside
Just in time for the New Year, it should appeal to both the tech-savvy and the style-conscious
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the new citizenship law seeks to implement exactly the suggestions given by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2003 in Parliament, who had advocated for granting Indian citizenship for persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries.
He also attacked the Congress party for changing its stand on issues depending on the votebank requirement or political expediency.
“Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) seeks to implement exactly the same suggestion which had been very effectively and logically put across by Dr Manmohan Singh in 2003 as the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha in support of laying down a liberal policy to offer citizenship to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh and other neighbouring countries,” Singh told PTI.
He said it is now for the Congress party to explain to the nation whether it keeps changing its stand on a single issue depending on the votebank requirement and political expediency.
Singh, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), said much harm has already been done to the social fabric and harmony of the nation by opposition parties which always take a position with an eye on the next elections.
“It is for the first time that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to change the political culture by addressing issues on merit,” he said.
Reacting on the protests going on in parts of the country, including the national capital, he said masses must rise above political considerations and party politics. “It is for all of us to first study and understand the implications of the Citizenship Amendment Act and then explain to the masses to rise above political consideration and party politics,” Singh said.
Hundreds of students, activists and opposition leaders were detained on Thursday for defying prohibitory orders to protest against the new citizenship law as large parts of the national capital reeled under restrictions on mobile internet services and traffic movement.
Protests were witnessed in many parts of the country over the new citizenship law.
Just in time for the New Year, it should appeal to both the tech-savvy and the style-conscious
How premium car brands are leveraging social media to engage and draw buyers
Chinese automaker pushing the envelope with a wide range of e-vehicles in the country
There’s no other way to say it. Realme has gone and ripped off the design of Apple’s Airpods. If you’ve seen ...
There are instruments that offer liquidity as well as higher returns on savings
Regulatory impasse, liquidity crisis and tepid sales make the going tough
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...