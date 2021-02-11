CAA will be implemented after Covid vaccine exercise: Amit Shah

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Rules to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be framed and the Act implemented once the Covid vaccination procedure is over, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, said on Thursday as he sought to placate the Matua community ahead of Assembly elections in West Bengal; and assured them of “permanent Indian citizenship”.
The Union Minister also promised welfare schemes specifically targeting the community that include pension for religious leaders (of the sect); renaming of the local rail station to highlight its historical significance; student scholarship schemes and so on.
According to Shah, the BJP promised amendments to the Citizenship Act in 2018 and kept its promise once it came to power a year later. However, Covid-19 outbreak delayed framing of rules.
“The delay in framing CAA rules because of Covid-19 meant opposition leaders including Mamata-ji (Banerjee) went all out in claiming that the BJP was not implementing Citizenship Amendment Act. Let me tell you, we will honour our commitments, bring in the CAA. It will be a reality. We will ensure citizenship for the Matuas. Give them the respect they deserve. First let the vaccination process be complete; then we will frame rules and implement CAA,” he said addressing the members of the community.
“I assure no Muslim will lose their citizenship. No one will lose any citizenship. Rather it will grant citizenship and respect,” Shah added.
The Matuas – who came in to Bengal during partition – have been visibly agitated over the delay in roll-out of CAA provisions. An electorally significant Hindu minority sect who became part of the state’s politics over the years, the Matuas play a deciding factor in 40-45 seats. The sect now has a BJP camp and Trinamool Congress camp; with the former making up for a significant part.
The refugee community has voting rights and Aadhaar cards, but has been demanding permanent citizenship. Community leaders claim that a 2003 amendment to the Citizenship Act made it impossible for children born in refugee families to become Indian citizens by birth, if either of their parents is deemed to be an illegal migrant. The current CAA is supposed to address these concerns.
“Our Chief Minister will ensure all round development of the community. Be is scholarship programs or having a tourist circuit or other welfare schemes, we will implement them once in power in Bengal. The CAA will give Matuas their permanent citizenship and we will also stop illegal immigrants,” the Union Home Minister promised mentioning that welfare scheme for refugees were being planned.
Earlier in the day, Shah announced at least ₹750 crore worth of welfare initiatives for the Koch-Rajbongshi community, primarily inhabiting the northern regions of Bengal, Assam, among others.
The community wields considerable influence in north Bengal districts, where the BJP’s growing influence has put the Trinamool Congress on the backfoot. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too has been going all out to woo the Rajbongshis, Gorkhas and other hill tribes in the region as she seeks to regain lost ground.
As per the 2001 Census, the Rajbongshi language is spoken by nearly one crore people across North Bengal regions (like Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri , Darjeeling, Malda and Murshidabad), apart from neighboring states of Assam and Bihar.
Shah’s major announcement was setting up of the “Narayani Sena” battalion in the para-military forces, an emotive and long standing demand of the community. The Narayani Sena was the armed troops of the erstwhile princely state of Cooch Behar.
The Union Home Minister met Ananta Rai ‘Maharaj’, self-proclaimed king of the Cooch Behar and descendent of the royal Koch-Rajbongshi family. Rai is said to have considerable support-base in the community.
“North Bengal will be developed like a flagship. Brave Rajbonshis will be given their due. There will be a cultural centre at ₹500 crore; a memorial for Panchanan Verma (a reformist Rajbongshi leader) at an estimated ₹250 crore; a tourist circuit focusing on the history and important landmarks of the region; along with jobs. A clear road-map will be laid out in the election manifesto,” Shah said during the rally.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
If I go long straddle (selling weekly expiry), then how to hedge if the market falls suddenly in intradayArjun ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
Pandemic-induced changes will impact agriculture and the economy in ways beyond the comprehension of the ...
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
Having made deep inroads into the global metropolitan culture, ethnic cuisine has become a marker of the width ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...