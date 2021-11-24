Cabinet approves Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021

The Union Cabinet has approved a proposal to withdraw three controversial farm laws that had triggered year-long protests by thousands of farmers, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur has said.

The government will present the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 in the forthcoming Winter Session of Parliament starting on November 29 and action on the Bill will be prioritised, Thakur said addressing the media following the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last week announced that the Centre has decided to repeal the three farm laws.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 seeks to repeal the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (promotion and facilitation) Act 2020, the Farmers (empowerment and protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (amendment) Act 2020.