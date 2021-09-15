Cabinet approves PLI schemes for auto sector, drone industry

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The Union Cabinet has given its approval to the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the auto sector to promote advance automotive technologies, including clean energy vehicles, with incentives worth ₹26,058 crore to be provided to the industry over five years.
The PLI scheme for the drone industry, with an allocation of Rs 120 crore spread over three financial years, was also approved by the Cabinet in its meeting on Wednesday, according to an official statement.
The auto sector could attract fresh investments of over ₹42,500 crore in five years and incremental production of over ₹2.3 lakh crore with the introduction of the PLI scheme, the statement said. The scheme for drones is expected to bring fresh investments of over ₹5,000 crore in three years and incremental production of over ₹1,500 crore.
“The PLI scheme for the automotive sector along with the already launched PLI for Advanced Chemistry Cell (₹18,100 crore) and Faster Adaption of Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) Scheme (₹10,000 crore) will give a big boost to the manufacture of electric vehicles,” the release said.
While the government had initially announced an outlay of ₹57,043 crore for the auto sector under the PLI scheme, it was subsequently brought down to ₹26,058 crore .
The PLI Scheme for the auto sector is open to existing automotive companies as well as new investors who are currently not in the automobile or auto component manufacturing business. The scheme has two components.
The first component, called the Champion OEM Incentive Scheme, is a ‘sales value linked’ scheme, applicable on Battery Electric Vehicles and Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles of all segments.
The second component, the Component Champion Incentive scheme, is a ‘sales value linked’ scheme, applicable on Advanced Automotive Technology components of vehicles, Completely Knocked Down (CKD)/ Semi Knocked Down (SKD) kits, vehicle aggregates of 2-Wheelers, 3-Wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and tractors.
“It will enable India to leapfrog to environmentally cleaner electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles,” the release said.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...