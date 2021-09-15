Cabinet approves PLI schemes for auto sector, drone industry

The Union Cabinet has given its approval to the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the auto sector to promote advance automotive technologies, including clean energy vehicles, with incentives worth ₹26,058 crore to be provided to the industry over five years.

The PLI scheme for the drone industry, with an allocation of Rs 120 crore spread over three financial years, was also approved by the Cabinet in its meeting on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

The auto sector could attract fresh investments of over ₹42,500 crore in five years and incremental production of over ₹2.3 lakh crore with the introduction of the PLI scheme, the statement said. The scheme for drones is expected to bring fresh investments of over ₹5,000 crore in three years and incremental production of over ₹1,500 crore.

“The PLI scheme for the automotive sector along with the already launched PLI for Advanced Chemistry Cell (₹18,100 crore) and Faster Adaption of Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) Scheme (₹10,000 crore) will give a big boost to the manufacture of electric vehicles,” the release said.

While the government had initially announced an outlay of ₹57,043 crore for the auto sector under the PLI scheme, it was subsequently brought down to ₹26,058 crore .

The PLI Scheme for the auto sector is open to existing automotive companies as well as new investors who are currently not in the automobile or auto component manufacturing business. The scheme has two components.

The first component, called the Champion OEM Incentive Scheme, is a ‘sales value linked’ scheme, applicable on Battery Electric Vehicles and Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles of all segments.

The second component, the Component Champion Incentive scheme, is a ‘sales value linked’ scheme, applicable on Advanced Automotive Technology components of vehicles, Completely Knocked Down (CKD)/ Semi Knocked Down (SKD) kits, vehicle aggregates of 2-Wheelers, 3-Wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and tractors.

“It will enable India to leapfrog to environmentally cleaner electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles,” the release said.