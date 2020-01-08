Cabinet ratifies migration, mobility pact with France to help students, professionals

The Union Cabinet has ratified the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement between India and France aimed at enhancing people-to-people contacts, fostering Mobility of students, academics, researchers and skilled professionals.

The Cabinet, which met on Wednesday, also approved an agreement between India and Mongolia on cooperation in the exploration and uses of outer space for peaceful and civilian purposes, gave a go-ahead to an MoU between Indian Railways and the UK government for energy sufficiency and agreed to confer the status of Institution of National Importance to the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, Jamnagar, as per an official release.

It was apprised of information about the amendments moved to the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 as passed by the Rajya Sabha, the release added. Amendments will ensure concurrence of the States while formulating National Transport Policy and making schemes for national, multimodal and inter-state transportation of goods and passengers by the Centre.

India-France Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement

The India-France Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement, apart from enhancing movement of people, will help in strengthening cooperation on issues related to irregular migration and human trafficking between the two sides, the release said.

This agreement between India and Mongolia on outer space cooperation would focus on areas such as space science, technology and applications including remote sensing of the earth, satellite communication and satellite based navigation, space science and planetary exploration, use of spacecraft and space systems and ground system and application of space technology.

A Joint Working Group, drawing members from Department of Science/ISRO and Communications and Information Technology Authority, Mongolia, will further work out the plan of action including the time-frame and the means of implementing this agreement, the release said.

The status of Institution of National Importance has been extended to the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, Jamnagar, by conglomerating the cluster of Ayurveda Institutes at Gujarat Ayurveda University campus, Jamnagar , includingh Institute for Post Graduate Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, Shri Gulabkunwerba Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya and Institute of Ayurveda Pharmaceutical Sciences including Pharmacy Unit. The Maharshi Patanjali Institute for Yoga & Naturopathy Education & Research will be subsumed into the Department of Swasthvritta of the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, the release said.