Cabinet Secretary reviews situation in top 10 worst-hit Covid States, UTs

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Thursday held a video conference with chief secretaries and health secretaries of nine States and one Union Territory, which account for bulk of Covid-19 cases in the country, and urged them to take all possible steps to reduce case fatality ratio to less than 1 per cent.

These States – Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh West Bengal and Jammu & Kashmir -- accounted for 89 per cent of Covid-19 mortality in last two weeks in the country.

In the meeting, attended by Union Helath Secretary and NITI Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul, apart from State officials, Gauba asked the States to trace all contacts of at least 80 per cent of new positive cases within 72 hours.

Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary, during his presentation listed out districts in these States that have high case of fatality rates and stressed upon the need for refining as well as strengthening the approach and strategies to testing, contact tracing, surveillance, containment, apart from making available ambulances, hospital beds, oxygen and treatment protocols.

The Cabinet Secretary also asked the States to ensure a minimum of 140 tests a million population per day in all districts while targeting a positivity/confirmation rate of less than 5 per cent.