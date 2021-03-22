Caesar Sengupta, head of Google’s Next Billion Users set to exit company

Caesar Sengupta, Vice President and General Manager, Payments and Next Billion Users initiative at Google is leaving the company after nearly 15 years.

“After ~15 wonderful years at Google I have decided to venture out and start on a new mission. I remain very positive about Google’s future but it's time for me to see if I can ride without training wheels,” Sengupta said in a LinkedIn post.

The Google executive joined the tech giant in 2006 as Product Manager, Google Toolbar, Google Desktop, Payments. He had then served as the Vice President & Product Lead, ChromeOS before taking up the NBU initiative.

Sengupta’s last day at Google will be on April 30. A known face at Google’s events in India, Brazil, and Indonesia, Sengupta has been heading Google’s Next Billion Users initiative for years.

The tech giant, as part of its Next Billion Users initiative, has launched Google Pay in India and expanded it to other markets such as the United States and Singapore. It has also launched a range of products such as Android Go, Kormo Jobs, Datally and the Files apps and Read-Along, based on India First app Bolo.

“After 15 years with Google, Caesar Sengupta has made a personal decision to leave the company and start something entrepreneurial outside of Google. Through his time at Google, Caesar has played a key role in starting, building and leading initiatives such as ChromeOS, Next Billion Users and Google Pay. We are excited to see what he builds next and wish him the best in his new journey,” said a Google Spokesperson.

The tech giant launched the India Digitisation fund last year. It has also invested in various Indian startups under Sengupta’s watch. Its most recent investments include Glance InMobi and DailyHunt parent VerSe Innovation.

“The world is going digital at a faster pace than ever before and with the depth of talent at Google, the best is yet to come,” Sengupta said in his email to his colleagues that he had shared on LinkedIn.

“At this point my priority is to ensure that we keep executing brilliantly with minimal disruption. I know that you all have the steadfast support of our leadership, who are confident in the strategic importance of Payments and NBU. I can't wait to see our collective vision come to life in the months and years ahead as I cheer for you all from afar,” he added.

Gupta further thanked the team and colleague at the company including Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.