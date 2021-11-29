CAG asks C-DOT, C-DAC to recover ad-hoc bonuses worth ₹1.54 crore

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on Monday said that Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) have disbursed ad-hoc bonus amounting to ₹56.60 lakh and ₹97.70 lakh, respectively during two financial years, which need to be recovered from the employees concerned or regularised.

“C-DoT disbursed ad-hoc bonus amounting to ₹56.60 lakh for 2015-16 and 2018-19, even though no orders were issued by the Ministry of Finance for payment of ad-hoc bonus to the employees of Autonomous Bodies (ABs). This resulted in irregular payment which needs to be recovered from the concerned employees or regularised,” a CAG report tabled in the Rajya Sabha said.

Similarly, C-DAC disbursed ad-hoc bonus amounting to ₹97.70 lakh for 2015-16 and 2016-17, even though no orders were issued by the Ministry of Finance for payment of ad-hoc bonus to the employees of ABs, it said.

“The instances mentioned in this report are those which came to notice in the course of test audit during the period 2017-18 and 2018-19 as well as those which came to notice in earlier years, but could not be reported in the previous Audit Reports,” it said.