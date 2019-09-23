CAI EXPO 2019 debuts in Bengaluru on Friday

After a resounding success in Chennai, Coimbatore and Hyderabad, The Hindu BusinessLine CAI EXPO 2019 is all set make its debut in Bengaluru with a three-day exhibition starting Friday.

The three aspects of real estate development: construction, architecture and interiors are undergoing a sea change with consumers demanding newer products and services.

Building materials are trending towards newer and eco-friendly technologies, prompting designers to go back to their drawing board and re-shape the way they build. Designers are now wary of materials that can affect health and safety. Consequently, safe and non-toxic products are increasingly gaining acceptance. Environment friendly buildings that adopt ‘green building’ concepts are finding favour amongst Indian consumers. Architecture or the art of creating living spaces, is emerging as a major force in India.

CAI EXPO which brings together players from construction, architecture and interiors industries will enable participants to showcase the best, discover innovative products and services, and exchange ideas in these key industries.

Latest products, tech

For visitors, the event showcases the latest products and technologies available in the market and provides them with the opportunity to interact with industry professionals and learn about the latest trends and developments. From office blocks to high-rise constructions, from residential buildings to embassies, the forthcoming infrastructure and construction projects across the country are vast and wide-ranging. CAI 2019 is an ideal opportunity to access major manufacturers of construction material, home interiors and clients procuring work. CAI is an amalgamation of exquisitely modern technologies and materials in the field of construction, architecture and interior designing.

The Hindu Business Line CAI EXPO 2019 event is conceptualised and executed by IAds & Events group and powered by K Lite Industries. The Benguluru event will be held between September 27 and 29 at Tirupura Vasini Palace Grounds.