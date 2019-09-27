CAI EXPO 2019: Showcasing the latest in construction

“The ‘Police Gruha 2020’ scheme, which envisioned construction of 11,000 houses in Karnataka for the State police forces, is progressing well,” said the Director General of Police, Raghavendra Auradkar, who is also the CMD of Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Speaking after inaugurating the three-day The Hindu BusinessLine CAI EXPO 2019 on Friday, Auradkar said: “So far, we are on track and keeping up with the schedule. In three years, we have been able to achieve 80 per cent of the target.”

He added that “these expos have increasingly become useful for us, especially the government bodies to update our construction operations and also to expand our vendor base across the State”.

G Guruprasad, Secretary, Karnataka Public Works Department, speaking on the occasion said: “Challenges before the engineering community, architects and builders is to build in a systematic, economical, sustainable and methodical way.”

It is high-time to think of producing recyclable building materials to not only keep the construction cost under check but also to save the mother earth, he added.

The Hindu BusinessLine CAI EXPO has brought together the stakeholders in three components of real estate — construction, architecture and interiors — allowing companies to showcase products, innovations and services, and exchange ideas.

Latest products, tech

The event in Bengaluru is showcasing the latest products and technologies available in the market. It provides them with the opportunity to interact with industry professionals and learn about the latest trends and developments. From office blocks to high-rise constructions, from residential buildings to embassies, the upcoming infrastructure and construction projects across the country are vast and wide-ranging.