CAI EXPO 2019: Showcasing the latest in construction

With Skoda, VW group has teamed up with the right partner
Jurgen Stackmann, Member of the Board of Management, says it is a win-win proposition for both brands
“The ‘Police Gruha 2020’ scheme, which envisioned construction of 11,000 houses in Karnataka for the State police forces, is progressing well,” said the Director General of Police, Raghavendra Auradkar, who is also the CMD of Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation.
Speaking after inaugurating the three-day The Hindu BusinessLine CAI EXPO 2019 on Friday, Auradkar said: “So far, we are on track and keeping up with the schedule. In three years, we have been able to achieve 80 per cent of the target.”
He added that “these expos have increasingly become useful for us, especially the government bodies to update our construction operations and also to expand our vendor base across the State”.
G Guruprasad, Secretary, Karnataka Public Works Department, speaking on the occasion said: “Challenges before the engineering community, architects and builders is to build in a systematic, economical, sustainable and methodical way.”
It is high-time to think of producing recyclable building materials to not only keep the construction cost under check but also to save the mother earth, he added.
The Hindu BusinessLine CAI EXPO has brought together the stakeholders in three components of real estate — construction, architecture and interiors — allowing companies to showcase products, innovations and services, and exchange ideas.
The event in Bengaluru is showcasing the latest products and technologies available in the market. It provides them with the opportunity to interact with industry professionals and learn about the latest trends and developments. From office blocks to high-rise constructions, from residential buildings to embassies, the upcoming infrastructure and construction projects across the country are vast and wide-ranging.
Jurgen Stackmann, Member of the Board of Management, says it is a win-win proposition for both brands
Management reiterates that is not the right thing to do
Partnership will also explore new global frontiers, says Masakazu Yoshimura, MD of Toyota Kirloskar Motor
In the market for a sports car? Wait for the Lexus LC 500h
Side-pockets in debt funds allow bad bonds to be separated from good ones
Apartments in multi-storeyed buildings may not be really cost-effective for owners
Conservative investors can consider buying these bonds from the secondary market
The stock of Vedanta jumped 6.5 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday breaking above a key ...
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...