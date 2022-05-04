CAI signs pact with ICA to enhance collaboration, address quality issues

Cotton Association of India (CAI), apex trade body for the fibre crop in the country, and International Cotton Association (ICA) have signed an MoU to increase co-operation and address quality issues.

ICA, headquartered in Liverpool, is the world’s leading arbitral body for cotton. The world-over-majority for cotton trading is done as per the ICA by-laws. The ICA delegation consisting of President Alex Hsu and Managing Director Bill Kingdon is currently in India meeting various stakeholders.

As per a statement issued by CAI President Atul Ganatra, the MoU between the two trade bodies included organising yearly meetings to discuss issues of mutual interest and further ways to increase co-operation; visit of delegation and organising training programmes in India; information exchange and dissemination; liaison with the government and addressing quality-related issues faced by each others members.

Training programmes

The ICA delegation which met CAI members also discussed a proposal to organise training programmes in India, ICA Bremen certification of a few CAI laboratories and their recognition. They also discussed a proposal to organise events, adoption of by-laws for amending the CAI by-laws relating to international trade, among other issues, Ganatra said in a statement.

The delegation will also meet members of the Confederation of Indian Textiles Industry (CITI), members of the North India Textile Mills Association and multinational cotton companies. They are also expected to visit the Central Institute for Research on Cotton Technology.