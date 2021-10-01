CAIT has sent a rebuttal to Amazon’s clarification on its legal expenses

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
In a recent letter sent to Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said that Amazon’s clarification, on alleged bribery charges on its lawyers, is a blatant lie.
“At the outset we would like to submit before you that Amazon’s clarification on legal professional charges is a blatant lie in order to hide their illegal business practices and is inconsistent with regulatory filings of Amazon and its group companies. This clarification raises more questions than answers and therefore, a serious investigation is urgently required,” the letter read.
In a clarification letter sent on September 28, Amazon said Amazon India Limited is not connected with Amazon’s Indian subsidiaries. The global e-commerce giant said its legal fees did not amount to ₹8,546 crore during FY19 and FY20, as quoted in the media. In its statement, Amazon disclosed that the actual legal fee expenses for the fiscal year ending March 2020 was approximately ₹52 crore.
Also read: Amazon writes to Piyush Goyal countering CAIT’s allegation on legal expense
In its recent letter, CAIT has noted that ‘India Today’ had clarified that it had misread Amazon’s legal professional charges as ₹8,546 crore and that the actual figure was ₹5,220 crore. Further, CAIT has verified the legal professional charges mentioned by Amazon and its group companies (other than Amazon India Limited) in their regulatory filings before the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).
Based on these MCA documents, CAIT noted that the total legal charges incurred by five Amazon group companies over the period of three years (FY17-18, FY 18-19, FY19-20) were ₹5,262 crore. These group companies include Amazon Retail India Private Limited, Amazon Seller Services Private Limited, Amazon Transportation Services Private Limited, Amazon Wholesole (India) Private Limited, and Amazon Internet Services Private Limited. The trade body has said that there is a need for Amazon to clarify which legal professionals has the company paid these legal fees to.
“It is only expedient in public interest that an urgent and time-bound inquiry by CBI must be ordered into Amazon India’s self-admitted charges. It is also suggested that Amazon India’s operations, in all forms, must be suspended before it does any more damage or resorts to any other financial irregularity. A strong example must be set here so that it proves to be a deterrent for Amazon and companies like it from taking Indian law and government agencies for granted,” Praveen Khandewal, National Secretary General of CAIT, added in the letter.
Last month, a whistleblower complaint has alleged that monies given by Amazon to its legal representatives was being funnelled into bribes. In an earlier response, Amazon has put out a statement saying that it “takes allegation of improper actions seriously, investigate them fully and take appropriate action.”
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Fret not if your bank or merchant is yet to comply with the guidelines. There is a way out.
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...