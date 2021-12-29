CAIT says odd-even rule for non-essential stores is “illogical”

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Wednesday wrote to the Delhi Chief Minister and Lieutenant Governor stating that the restrictions announced by the State to curb rising Covid cases were announced in haste and will hamper economic activities.

Losses for traders

The traders body said that while it understands the concerns of the government in tackling Covid cases in Delhi, it added that more emphasis needs to be put on mandatory compliance of Covid safety protocols rather than imposing “illogical” restrictions that will lead to losses for traders.

It also added that restrictions should be imposed after discussions with the trading community. “The traders of Delhi have suffered huge losses in the last two years and are running into a great financial crunch. Therefore, smooth conduct of trade may also be kept in mind while deciding restrictions,” the letter added.

Delhi Government has imposed restrictions on non-essential stores and they can open only on odd-even basis in markets and malls from 10 am to 8 pm. “In particular we would like to mention that the “Odd-Even” scheme is not practical and extremely irrelevant. In fact, it only causes extreme inconvenience to the public at large. If consumers want to purchase two different products and those goods are dealt with by shopkeepers having odd and even numbers, the consumers will have to visit the market on both days. Instead of curbing the movement of the people, it only causes people to move out more frequently,” stated Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General, CAIT.

“Also in various markets of Delhi traders are having a combined shop with both odd and even numbers, how will they operate in the odd-even scheme? Instead of the odd-even scheme its better that Delhi markets be divided into different zones and each market can open at different timings and thus the influx of the people can be reduced considerably,” the letter added.

CAIT also said that banquets and similar facility providers were on the verge of recouping their losses but have been asked to shut down. “The wedding season is scheduled to begin from January 14 onwards and all weddings have been already scheduled and much expenditure has already been incurred. Therefore, we urge the authorities that banquets and farm houses be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity,” Khandelwal stated in its letter.