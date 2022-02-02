CAIT to hold a national conference on e-commerce

BL Bengaluru Bureau, February 2, 2022In the wake of the drafting of an e-commerce policy, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has convened a national conference for holding discussions on basic fundamentals of e-commerce policy with a view to bring unanimity among all stakeholders and make a recommendation to the Government.

The conference will be held tomorrow in New Delhi, for which the CAIT has invited both offline and online stakeholders of the e-commerce trade of the Country. Besides the CAIT, other prominent trade associations who are co-hosting the event include India Cellular & Electronics Association, All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation, All India Mobile Retailers Association, National Restaurants Association of India, All India Jewelers & Goldsmith Federation, All India Transport Welfare Association and Computer Media Dealers Association.

CAIT National President B.C. Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that the conference will have free, fair and unbiased discussions on all issues of e-commerce transparently, and an uninterrupted opportunity will be given to all stakeholders. The event will be held on a hybrid model and the participants will attend the conference both offline and online. The CAIT has invited all stakeholders dealing in the supply of goods or providing services through any digital mode.

The invite of the said meeting has also been sent to e-commerce companies such as Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance, Tata, Zomato, Swiggy, Big Basket, Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram, Lens kart, Grofers, Zoom, Make My Trip, Ease My Trip, Big Basket, Pepperfry, eBay, Goibibo, Snapdeal, Book My show, Myntra, Paytm, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Rupay, Nykaa, Shopclues, Cleartrip, Naukri.com, Udaan, Healthkart, 1mg, Ola, Uber, Carwale, Firstcry, IRCTC, Hungama.com, Gaana.com, Oyo, Urban Ladder, UrbanClap, Byjus, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, Hotstar, Voot, ALTBalaji, Jiocinema, SonyLive, and few others who are operating their business activities through digital mode.

Both Bhartia and Khandelwal informed that Retailers Association of India (RAI), Indian Banks Association (IBA), Laghu Udyog Bharti, National Farmers Federation (NFA), Event & Entertainment Management Association, Association of Cinema Theaters, National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), Travel Agents Association of India, Hotels Association of India, Retail Chemists Association, Swadeshi Jagran Manch and on the other hand corporate retailers including Big Bazar, Shoppers Stop,Metro Cash & Carry, V Mart, D-Mart, Direct Selling Companies Amway, Oriflame, Herbalife, FMCG Companies Coke, Pepsi, ITC, Procter & Gamble, Reckit & Colman, Hindustan Lever, Patanjali, etc have also been invited to participate in the meeting.