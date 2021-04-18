News

CAIT urges Delhi govt to impose 15-day lockdown to curb rise of Covid cases

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 18, 2021

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has urged Delhi Chief Minister to impose a lockdown for 15 days in the capital city. It added that strict measures to prevent the spread of Covid cases should be deployed at Airports, Railway Stations, Bus Stand and all borders of Delhi to ensure that no covid affected person may enter Delhi.

Stating that the move to impose lockdown will impact the business and economic activities of Delhi, but the trader’s body added that saving lives is now a priority.

It has also urged the Central government to make a concrete plan with Districts as the basic fundamental focal point to prevent corona, at least in States where Covid cases are rising faster.

Published on April 18, 2021

Delhi
Covid-19
