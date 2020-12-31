California nurse tested Covid-19 positive a week after receiving Pfizer vaccine

A 45-year-old nurse in California tested coronavirus positive weeks after taking the first dose of Pfizer Inc’s Covid-19 vaccine, ABC News affiliate reported.

Matthew W, who serves as a nurse at two different hospitals, took to Facebook on December 18 and revealed that he had been inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine and he had seen no side-effects of it, except a sore arm.

Also read: Covid-19: Study on Moderna vaccine shows 94.1% efficacy

On Christmas eve, Matthew became sick after he completed his shift at a Covid-19 unit. He later witnessed muscle aches and fatigue.

He then took the coronavirus test and the result came positive, the ABC report added.

Commenting on the incident, Christian Ramers, an infectious disease specialist with Family Health Centers of San Diego, told the ABC News affiliate that this scenario was not unexpected.

Also read: Extra doses from vials of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine can be used: USFDA

“We know from the vaccine clinical trials that it's going to take about 10 to 14 days for you to start to develop protection from the vaccine,” Ramers said.

“That first dose we think gives you somewhere around 50%, and you need that second dose to get up to 95 per cent,” Ramers added.