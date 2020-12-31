California nurse tested Covid-19 positive a week after receiving Pfizer vaccine

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
A 45-year-old nurse in California tested coronavirus positive weeks after taking the first dose of Pfizer Inc’s Covid-19 vaccine, ABC News affiliate reported.
Matthew W, who serves as a nurse at two different hospitals, took to Facebook on December 18 and revealed that he had been inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine and he had seen no side-effects of it, except a sore arm.
Also read: Covid-19: Study on Moderna vaccine shows 94.1% efficacy
On Christmas eve, Matthew became sick after he completed his shift at a Covid-19 unit. He later witnessed muscle aches and fatigue.
He then took the coronavirus test and the result came positive, the ABC report added.
Commenting on the incident, Christian Ramers, an infectious disease specialist with Family Health Centers of San Diego, told the ABC News affiliate that this scenario was not unexpected.
Also read: Extra doses from vials of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine can be used: USFDA
“We know from the vaccine clinical trials that it's going to take about 10 to 14 days for you to start to develop protection from the vaccine,” Ramers said.
“That first dose we think gives you somewhere around 50%, and you need that second dose to get up to 95 per cent,” Ramers added.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
They offer life cover and assured returns
₹1432 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1420140514451460 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of EID Parry India at current levels. The stock has been ...
Investors can do certain basic checks regularly to protect themselves from broker-related frauds
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
The year 2020 has shown we can endure a lot, for longer than we thought possible, and that we will find a way ...
The year was like no other: It gave us immeasurable grief but also taught us to hold hands
The biography of Devika Rani — rebel, superstar and abused wife — is the remarkable story of a woman who lived ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...