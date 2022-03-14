‘Call to open more vistas for women entrepreneurs’

Speakers at a Women Entrepreneurship conclave have stressed the need for giving special access to capital for more women so as to boost them to become a “successful entrepreneur”.

The two-day event was held as part of CII-IWN Women Entrepreneurship Conclave wherein a host of speakers from the government, leaders from industry, women founders and entrepreneurs came together for opening vistas for women entrepreneurs.

APM Mohammed Hanish, Principal Secretary, State Industries Department, exhorted women and young entrepreneurs to come forward and take the reins of the 21 st century call on areas such as Environmental Social Governance (ESG) products and practices. He highlighted the importance of more linkages between industry and marketplace with the aim of enhancing the Make in Kerala brand through women entrepreneurship.

MG Rajamanickam, Managing Director, KSIDC, said that it is the shared goal of his department and the State government to empower and give confidence to women entrepreneurs.

Meera Haridas, Chairwoman, IWN Kerala, and Director, Verkenner Business Associates, said that in a universe which is naturally equal and diverse, the inequalities can be best corrected by breaking down conscious and unconscious biases as more women take up entrepreneurship as a career to collectively empower themselves.

Vanitha Datla, past Chairwoman, IWN Southern Region, and Vice Chairperson and Managing Director, Elico, highlighted the drop in female representation in the work force in the current decade and urged to create for performing contributors to the economy from this base, to add value to the economic situation.

Shalini Warrier, immediate past Chairwoman, IWN Southern Region, and Executive Director, Business Head — Retail, Federal Bank, mentioned that the relevance of the conclave is to Think Beyond Boundaries in an interconnected world and highlighted the importance of making connections while being authentic.

The two-day programme had a My Story Series Session and Fireside Chats on the topics Think Beyond Boundaries and Value of co-creation and collaboration for Successful Business Outcomes. The other sessions were on Branding Beyond Boundaries & Digital Marketing and Fundraising Opportunities – Funds and Schemes.