Campco to arrange for oxygen supply in Karnataka, Kerala

In its efforts to help the Government to tide over the Covid-19 crisis, the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (Campco) Ltd will make arrangements to supply oxygen in different parts of Karnataka and Kerala.

HM Krishna Kumar, Managing Director of Campco, told BusinessLine that the cooperative will set up an oxygen generation plant at government hospital in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka. This oxygen plant will have a capacity to supply 12 metre cube of oxygen per hour, he said.

Apart from this, the cooperative will supply jumbo oxygen cylinders to district hospitals in Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts in Karnataka and Kasaragod district in Kerala.

All these projects will be implemented at a cost of around ₹1 crore, he said.

Meanwhile, a statement from Campco said that the cooperative has been in discussion with the Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, DV Sadananda Gowda, and the Members of Parliament – Nalin Kumar Kateel and Shobha Karandlaje – in this regard.

Apart from this, suggestions of the Deputy Commissioners of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi and other elected representatives from the region have also been taken into consideration.

Campco wants to implement this project as early as possible, it said.