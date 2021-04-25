Cancel diversion of 80KL oxygen from Sriperumbudur to AP and Telangana: Palaniswami

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately cancel diversion of 80 MTs of liquid oxygen from Sriperumbudur plant to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The diversion could lead to a crisis in Chennai and other districts, he wrote to the Prime Minister.
The letter said that there is growing medical oxygen need in Tamil Nadu due to high levels of oxygen dependent Covid-19 active cases and the need to ensure adequate oxygen availability in the State.
The State would require 450 MTs shortly, which would be more than the production capacity of 400 MTs. As compared to the maximum active case number of around 58,000 during the previous surge in 2020, the active caseload has already increased to over a lakh. This has increased the oxygen demand. All efforts are being made to provide uninterrupted and adequate oxygen supply, the letter said.
In the National Medical Oxygen allotment plan, allocation for Tamil Nadu has been fixed at 220 MTs and based on this wrong allotment, 80 MTs of liquid oxygen has been diverted from the manufacturing facilities in Sriperumbudur to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This is based on the wrong position that the existing oxygen consumption in Tamil Nadu is lower than the manufacturing capacity, he wrote.
“I wish to bring to your kind notice that as per Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation data, the consumption of oxygen in Tamil Nadu has already reached 310 MTs as against the inadequate allotment made to the State of only 220 MTs,” the letter said.
The States to which the allotment has been made have lower number of active cases than Tamil Nadu and also have major steel industries located within or close to their States.
Hence, the diversion from the Sriperumbudur plant that supplies to Chennai, which has the second biggest caseload in South India, seems to have no justification. This needs to be immediately corrected.
While Tamil Nadu has never imposed any restrictions so far and is always ready to support other states, such mandatory diversion of liquid oxygen from the needs of our state can lead to major crises in Chennai and other districts. “I request that diversion of 80 KL from Sriperumbudur plant in Tamil Nadu may immediately be cancelled,” the letter said.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
It’s been ten months since I left my private little bunker in Elsewhere — but today, I’m in my sister’s ...
It’s Sachin Tendulkar’s 49th birthday — a perfect occasion for a quiz on India’s cricket sensation
The hemming in of Mamata Banerjee by the BJP in what was once a Trinamool stronghold sums up the story of West ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...