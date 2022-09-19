CanKids KidsCan launches State care coordination centre to treat child cancer

The National Society for Childhood Cancer CanKids KidsCan has announced that it has launched a state care coordination centre ‘Samanvay Kendra’ in association with HDFC Life, Data Patterns and Access Healthcare, who are its CSR partners in various healthcare projects.

Built as a home away from home, Samanvay Kendra is a facility to enable the cancer affected children and their families to stay at a facility where they could continue their treatment. The home would provide holistic services during the course of treatment to the children.

In a press release, CanKids KidsCan said, the Samanvay Kendra is equipped with several facilities and can accommodate upto 24 families, along with plethora of services like patient navigation facility, psychological & nutrition counseling, nutritional support, education support - formal and non-formal both physiotherapy and much more.

“It is crucial that Children with Cancer survive and thrive and get the best Access2Care. We are happy to partner with NGOs like Cankids who are able to hold the hands of the families, guide them from primary health centre, tertiary care centres and provide them financial, medical, social and pyschological support,” Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian, was quoted in the release.

According to the NGO, 3,686 children from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry get cancer each year and only about 60 per cent of them reach any cancer treatment centre. CanKids is partnering with 16 childhood cancer treating hospitals in the State and has facilitated an expert panel of Pediatric oncologists, surgeons to help build capacity and strengthen hospitals and institutions at all levels.

“The inauguration of the Tamil Nadu State Care coordinating centre by the Health Minister renews our commitment to work with state government and all other stakeholders to make change for Childhood cancer in Tamil Nadu and adjoining states of south India,” the release quoted Poonam Bagai, Chairman, CanKids KidsCan, as saying.