Capex cycle in auto components sector has begun: ACMA President

The pace of growth in the auto components industry is steadily returning to pre-Covid levels. Companies have begun to invest in expansion and development of new-age technologies for autonomous driving and electric mobility.

“The capex cycle has begun and investments are coming in. If you see the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme alone, the minimum investment of each company is around ₹250 crore in the next five years, and if you calculate for 75 companies (who were selected) in auto component space, you are looking at at least ₹19,000 crore investment coming over the next five years,” Sunjay J Kapur, President, Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), told BusinessLine.

Kapur, who is also the Chairman of Sona Comstar, said the industry will leverage the scheme by meeting criteria in terms of investment as well as output and growth and developing future technologies.

“Given the disruption that’s happening in the industry, we are constantly making investment in terms of technologies...the industry is moving from a pure play automotive industry to mobility industry where we are seeing a lot of disruptions happening like CASE – Connectivity, Autonomous, Shared and Electric,” he said.

As more smart cars come with connectivity and telematics solutions, they will provide component players more opportunity to expand their businesses, he said.

On semiconductor chip shortage, Kapur said it’s a challenge for everyone now and will continue for at least the next few quarters.

He said the demand is strong, but there is a supply side challenge that comes with semiconductor shortage, raw material price increase, containers shortages or logistics cost increase.

“It is definitely going to be a challenge when it comes to supply side, but the good thing is demand exists. So, if everything goes well and we meet the numbers, we will see growth,” Kapur saidwhen asked if ACMA projects growth similar to the first half of the current fiscal year.

The turnover of the automotive component industry stood at ₹1.96 lakh crore in the first half of the fiscal, a 65 per cent growth over the first half of the previous year.

The government on Tuesday had selected 75 companies under the PLI scheme for automobile and component industry. The scheme is for five years, commencing in 2022-23 and has an outlay of ₹25,938 crore. A total of 115 companies had filed their application under the scheme.