Captain Abhilasha Barak becomes first woman combat aviator of Army Aviation Corps

Captain Abhilasha Barak became the first woman officer to join Army Aviation Corps (AAC) as a combat aviator to fly a fleet of choppers.

This is not only a Golden Letter Day in the history of Indian Army aviation, , it also opens up avenues for other women to become pilots of ACC, replicating similar flying roles available in the Indian Air Force (IAF).

She was awarded the Coveted Wings, along with 36 Army Pilots, by the Director General & Colonel Commandant Army Aviation, during a valedictory ceremony held on Wednesday at the Combat Army Aviation Training School in Nashik, according to the Army.

Captain Barak was commissioned in Army Air Defence Corps on September 8, 2018, and later she completed Combat Army Aviation Course to become the aviator, the Army stated.

The daughter of retired Colonel S Om Singh, she did a number of professional military courses before joining the ACC. She belongs to Panchkula in Haryana.

Over the years, the ACC, formed on November 1, 1986, as a component of the Indian Army, has expanded exponentially with addition of new units and state-of-the-art equipment such as Cheetah, Dhruv, Rudra and Light Combat Helicopters.

The youngest corps of the Indian Army is set to further grow in its tactical importance in the battlefield to take further its role of force multiplier.

In the IAF, sixteen women have been commissioned as fighter pilots after the defence ministry institutionalised their entry which started as an experimental scheme in 2016.